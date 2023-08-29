For the 30th year, the Honoring Our Elders Tradition Pow wow will come to the Oceana County Fairgrounds this weekend in Hart.
The pow-wow is described as, “What is a pow-wow? A social gathering for Native American people, yet open to the public. We gather to sing, dance, share our crafts. Our event also educates others about our Native ways, our teaching and traditions. It is a place to renew and strengthen our rich culture of Native American singers, dancers, artists and craftspeople. It’s a place to meet old friends, make new friends and feel good. Everyone is accepted and we are usually there for a good time.”
The alcohol and drug free event will begin with the grand entry at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Vendors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 per person. Suggested donations are $4 for elders and veterans and $20 per carload. Kids under 5 are free. Firearms and pets are not allowed. It is recommended that people bring their own lawn chairs for their own comfort.
For more information, contact Jennifer Beatty at 231-894-8361, e-mail hartpowwow@gmail.com or on Facebook Groups: Hart Pow-wow.