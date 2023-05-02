The 38th annual Shelby Rotary Golf Scramble will be this Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at Oceana Golf Club with the first tee-off at 7 a.m. The club, at 3333 W. Weaver Rd. in Shelby has been the location for the event since 1985.
“This year we have a record 61 teams signed up. Four-person teams will compete and be awarded cash prizes in three flights of varying skill,” said Rotarian Valerie Fedewa.
Organizers are excited to be offering a “skins” game that pays $1,000 and the chance to win a car, in conjunction with Meyers Chevrolet, for a hole in one, at a specified hole Saturday.
“Last year every team that signed up played both days, in spite of rain and 40 degree temperatures,” said Fred Sanford, whose idea it was to first have the scramble three-plus decades ago. “The golfers love to support this scramble because it is as much about the fun and competition as the fundraising.”
Sanford also attributes the tournament’s long-running success to its early time in the season and the fact that it rewards multiple placings in each flight. The Rotary Club wishes to recognize the entire staff at Oceana Golf Club who work tirelessly to take great care of all volunteers and the golfers to make it a great weekend for everyone.
All proceeds from the scramble go to the Shelby Rotary Scholarship Fund. Questions can be directed to any Shelby Rotarian or the Oceana Golf Club.