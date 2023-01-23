The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will host it fifth annual Puzzle Competition March 4. It will be open to people ages 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. Assemble a team of four and sign up by Feb. 25.
An entry fee of $10 per person ($40 per team) is due at the time of sign up. Prizes will be awarded to the members of the three fastest puzzle-assembling teams. Snacks and refreshments will be provided to competitors. Visit The Ladder Community Center at 67 N. State St. in Shelby to sign up. More information is available at 231-259-0211.