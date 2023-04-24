The Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ is offering its ninth Free Fifth Saturday Community Breakfast April 29. It will be served from 8-10 a.m. by church members and friends who are committed to provide good food and offer a warm welcome.
There have been over 650 meals served. The new goal is to serve more than 1,100 meals by the end of the year. There are three more fifth Saturdays to reach that goal; July 29, Sept. 30, and Dec. 30.
April’s menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit salad, cold cereal, pastries, hot and cold drinks. Breakfast will be served in the Fellowship Hall at 51 E. Third St., Shelby. The purpose is to share blessings and to let everyone know they are welcome. For further information contact the Church at 231-861-4404.