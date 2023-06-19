The Annual Stony Lake Sparkler 5K Run and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk is scheduled for Sunday, July 2, 2023. Registrations received before June 23 are guaranteed a T-shirt. Fees are slightly higher after that date and T-shirts will be distributed on an as-available basis. Everyone is welcome to turn out and cheer on the runners as they help raise funds for the Crystal Valley Care Fund.
The Stony Lake Property Owners Association has sponsored a run to raise funds for a local charity since 2015. Their goal was to create a fun, family activity as part of the Fourth of July celebration for Stony Lake property owners and the local communities, and to promote community involvement, drawing possibly a couple hundred runners and soliciting sponsorships to fund a decent-sized contribution. More than 500 participants turned out for the first event in 2015. Nearly 900 ran in 2022.
Although the Sparkler could not be run in 2020 and 2021, community sponsors still offered support for the volunteer effort. “Our first year back after a two-year hiatus brought spectacular success for the Sparkler in 2022,” said race Director Sally Malnor. “Friends and neighbors, happy to see each other in person, hugged and enjoyed the wonderful community event.”
Crystal Valley received a donation of over $25,000, which included sponsor donations from previous years when the race wasn’t held. Since 2015, the Stony Lake Sparkler has raised over $136,000 for the local charity that helps people with crisis needs.
There are around a hundred volunteers who make the whole thing work, and spectators line the route to cheer on the athletes.
Race Day Sunday, July 2, begins with packet pickup and late registration from 7-8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Stony Lake Inn (early packet pickup and registration also is available from 9-11: a.m. at the inn Saturday, July 1). The one-mile fun run/walk begins at 8 a.m. and the professionally timed 5K run/walk begins at 8:30.
All fun run participants receive awards, with special 5K awards to male and female overall winners, masters, and grand master winners, and first, second and third place winners in age groups. There also are special awards for Largest Family and Best Spirit Costume. The race course is an easy out and back along scenic back roads.
A fun post-race party is again planned in the parking lot of the Stony Lake Inn and includes great food and music.
To register, go to stonylakesparkler.com.