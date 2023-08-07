This Saturday (Aug. 12) the Ludington Maritime Museum welcomes explorer/author Ric Mixter as he shares insight into the worst storm to ever hit Lake Michigan.
The 1940 Armistice Day Storm ravaged Ludington with 120 mph winds that flipped a modern steel freighter and ripped a Canadian ship in two. Both crews were killed in the temptest that also pushed the freighter Novadoc near shore off Juniper Beach south of Pentwater. Mixter’s presentation will feature comments from two sailors that survived the gale, trapped on the Novadoc until local fishermen rescued them.
All part of Ludington’s 150th Celebration, the lecture features one of the town’s biggest rescues, from the carferry City of Flint grounding to the bravery of the Coast Guard’s perilous trip from Wisconsin to save the crew of the stranded Sinaloa. Mixter will share commentary from one of those rescuers as well as his exclusive footage of the Novadoc crew’s homecoming to Pentwater.
Visitors to the Ludington Maritime Museum get a $1.50 off their admission price in honor of the 150th anniversary celebration. Reservations for the lecture are recommended as seating is limited. Mixter is the author of three books on local maritime history as well as over 40 shows for PBS. He has appeared recently on National Geographic Channel as well as Discovery and History channels. His great-great grandfather was a member of the Lifesaving Service at Muskegon.