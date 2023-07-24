The Pentwater Arts Council and the Pentwater Township Library will co-host an evening with authors Michael Lindvall and his daughter Madeline Lindvall Radman Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 402 E. Park St., Pentwater.
The writing duo will discuss their recently published book, Ashes to Ashes, a gripping whodunit with subplots addressing spiritual and moral issues.
Michael and Madeline have spent many summers in Pentwater and weave the locale into the mystery. Michael is a New York Times best-selling author and Senior Minister Emeritus of the
Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. Madeline is a freelance writer, producer and director specializing in the documentary and true crime genres.