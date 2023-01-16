A fundraising event to raise money for new Pentwater Band instruments is set for this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the F.O.E. bowling center, 4555 N. Oceana Dr. Hart.
Frosty’s Snow Ball is the newest addition of fundraising events to purchase new band instruments. And run from 4-8 p.m. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes, bake sale and food and drink specials.
A press release indicates that band Director Jesse Rodriguez confirmed “the ultimate goal is to get at lease 10-15 of each clarinet, flute, trumpet and trombone/baritone.”
Beginner instruments start at around $800. An option available to purchase instruments is the band instrument rental program through Meyer Music. It allows payments to be made over 3.5-4 years, and Meyer Music will maintain, repair or replace the instrument if necessary during that time. Payments start at $32/month. Those interested in sponsoring an instrument can contact Rodriguez at jrodriguez@pentwater.k12.mi.us.
Questions can be directed to Amanda Lewandowski of PotWater LLC via e-mail at amanda@potwatermi.com.