This year the 27th annual Celebration of Trees will continue through Saturday Dec. 3 at the Shelby Library with over 50 displays, table decorations, and themed life-like trees available for silent auction bidding.
The Friends of the Shelby Area District Library invite the community to view the displays during regular Shelby Library hours with final bids taken until noon Saturday. People also can call the library at 231-861-4565 to place bids by phone. The holiday displays may also be viewed on the Shelby Area District Library Facebook page. A “Buy it Now” table will also have priced holiday items for sale. Proceeds from the holiday fundraiser assist with the purchase of new books, materials for programs like Storytelling, Princess/Pirate parties, upgrades to the library and arts/crafts activities.
The Friends of Shelby Area District Library are reaching out to the community with a chance to win a beautiful holiday basket. For each donation of $10 or more, an ornament with the donor’s name (or anonymous) will be added to the Christmas tree on display in the Shelby Library. For each donation of $10 the donor’s name will be entered into a drawing for a Friends Holiday Gift Basket filled with local merchandise certificates and holiday goodies. Local businesses participating with gift certificates and merchandise include Woodland Farm Market, Pizza Factory, Images, Blondies, Lakeside Family Fitness, Brown Bear and Storybook Village. To participate, pick up an entry form at the library and leave a donation of cash or check made out to Friends of S.A.D.L. or mail your donation to Friends of Shelby Area District Library, 189 Maple St., Shelby, MI 49455. Drawing for the Friends Holiday Basket will be Dec. 14.
New this year is a 50/50 raffle on the final day of bidding. Raffle tickets may be purchased only on Dec. 3 at the Shelby Library when the winning ticket will be drawn at noon to receive half of the raffle proceeds. The winner will be notified by phone.