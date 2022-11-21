Celebrate the Advent Season with Centenary United Methodist Church and friends in Pentwater. Two special activities are planned to prepare for the celebration of Christ’s birth.
Christmas by Candlelight, Welcome the Advent Season during a beautiful candlelight service and a variety of music featuring local musicians. It is set for Dec. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m, Centenary United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Community Christmas Caroling. Lift your spirits while singing your favorite Christmas carols with live musicians on the village green Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Bring your friends and family to be a part of this community-wide event.
The Centenary United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pentwater and was built in 1867. The Vision of the Church is To Be the Breath of God in Community. Open to all, Centenary Church is a friendly, caring community sure to make you feel at home. http://www.pentwaterumc.org/