The Oceana County Council on Aging continues to expand offerings that meet its mission of providing excellent service and care to older adults and their families of Oceana County.
Thanks to a Community Impact Grant, from the Sister Simone Courtade Fund in Trinity Health- Muskegon, one such quality of life opportunity has begun Tuesday mornings with a new chair and gentle yoga offering. Other grant sources are also currently being sought with the hope to eventually provide this class at reduced or no cost to Oceana seniors in the future.
Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema has been guiding yoga for 11 years, and she’s passionate about empowering mobility and accessibility in all bodies, which she hopes to offer as a gentle yoga community builds at Oceana County Council on Aging. The class fee is $10, and advance registration is encouraged by calling 231-873-4461. Students should wear comfortable clothing to move in and socks or tennis shoes for a sturdy foot foundation.
Chair yoga is derived from traditional yoga, and many traditional yoga poses can be replicated as sitting yoga poses or yoga stretches using a chair. This makes chair yoga both suitable and enjoyable for individuals at all levels of experience, including seniors. Perfect for seniors and those with physical limitations, chair yoga is an enjoyable, effective and accessible exercise, offering modifications for everyone as needed.
Using chairs for seated poses or balancing poses, a person can take advantage of the many benefits yoga provides, such as increased circulation; feelings of well-being; and decreases in blood pressure, anxiety, inflammation and chronic pain. Despite any limitations, chair yoga can help those who practice it to feel stronger, along with many other benefits.
Focusing on your movement, your breathing, and how your body is reacting to the sensations allows for a kind of moving meditation for participants that promotes relaxation, reduces stress and improves mental clarity. Like other forms of exercise, seated yoga may also help improve mood, your confidence and relieve anxiety and depression. No experience is necessary and absolutely everyone of all ages and mobility levels are welcome. Visit https://www.oceanacoa.com for more information or call the number above to register.