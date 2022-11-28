Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to a Christmas party at The Ladder Community Center Dec. 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. December’s Party Club theme is “Emmanuel.” Join The Ladder for songs, Bible lessons, games and snacks. Party Club is sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, a Bible-centered ministry serving in every region of the world. All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened to ensure your child’s protection. Parents are welcome to attend. The Ladder is at 67 N. State St. in Shelby.
Christmas party for kids 5-12 at The Ladder
