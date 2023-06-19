The Oceana County Agricultural Society will host the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus at the Oceana County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The circus will present two shows Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and two shows Sunday at 2 and 4:30 p.m. The one-ring, big top circus has been featured on the A&E special “Under the Big Top,” “Nick News,” “On the Road with Circus Kids” and “OETA’s Big Top Town.”
This year, the circus will bring its new performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, aerialist Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders the Perez Daredevcil Duo and the tight rope, Wheel of Destiny and Elizabeth Ayala’s foot juggling and hair hang and clown favorite Circus Clown Leo Acton.
Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. with the tent raising and tour. The midway will open at 1 p.m. with pony rides, moon bounce, a giant slide, face painting and concession stand. The box office also will open.
Advance sale tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Day of show tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for children/seniors. Tickets are available at Hansen Foods, Merten Farm Market, UP-North Farm Market, Tri-County Feeds in New Era and Cherry Hill Supermarket in Shelby.