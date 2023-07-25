Claybanks Methodist hosting strawberry social Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Claybanks Methodist Church is hosting its 80th annual strawberry social Friday, Aug. 11.Between 5-7 p.m., members of the church will be serving strawberries, biscuits and ice cream. Everyone is welcome.The church is at 9197 S. 56th Ave., Montague. Tags Food Fruit Growing Gastronomy Christianity The Economy Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView