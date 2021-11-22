On Saturday, Dec. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church of New Era will again host its annual Cookie Bazaar. This is the 40th consecutive year that this event has taken place. Because of Covid-19 the format of the sale this year will be a dual sale. This year it is possible to place orders ahead of time and your order will be pre-packed, or you are welcome to come to the church and choose your cookies from the wide selection available. There will be other gift items available for sale also. Homemade quilts and other vendors will be displaying their wares. The order form for the cookies is available online at tlcnewera.org and the TLC Facebook page, or you can call the church office at 231-861-4059 in the mornings to place an order or for further information. There are three options available for preorders: 1) Cookie assortment for $6 a box, 2) Cutout decorated sugar cookies for $8 a box or 3) Chocolate assortment for $6 a box. All of the baked goods are homemade by members and friends of Trinity Lutheran Church. All of the boxes are festive, decorated gift boxes .
Pick-up time for the preorders and the same day sales is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Same day sales without a preorder will be available until the cookies are all sold out.
The WHO (Women Helping Others) Group of Trinity Lutheran Church is sponsoring this year’s “Cookies Galore,” and the proceeds will be used to fund community outreach programs for the year 2022.
Trinity Lutheran Church is at 5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era. For information, call the church office at 861-4059 in the morning or leave a message and someone will return your call.