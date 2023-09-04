The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature the Michigan Dunes Chapter of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution). Join The Ladder at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 as members of the D.A.R. share the history of this patriotic group as it celebrates 40 years of existence in Oceana County.
Come to learn the qualifications for membership and what activities they are presently pursuing. SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder, where people gather and share memories and memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no
cost for this evening event, though donations to The Ladder are welcome. Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211. Visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.