Elbridge Community Church, at 2370 N. 136th Ave., Hart, will host a chicken BBQ Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Time is from 12-4 p.m. Dinner tickets are $13 each. Children 6-10 years of age are donation only. Age 5 and under are free. Dessert bar, for donations will be available at the event.
There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffles. Dinner tickets can be purchased from any Elbridge Church member. Tickets will be sold at the door, but organizers encourage buying tickets before the event so they can accommodate everyone.