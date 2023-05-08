EnerG Fitness will celebrate two years of yoga and fitness in downtown Pentwater
To celebrate, a birthday party is planned for Saturday, May 27. Festivities will include sample classes, staff introductions, free mimosas and cookies and giveaways. The party will start at 11 a.m. with a 30 minute block of class previews to begin at noon. In between and after class previews, everyone is welcome to enjoy refreshments. Make sure to put your name in the drawing to win a free five-class pass, or other prizes.
Organizers ask that people pre-register so they can plan accordingly. If you are already a client and use the WellnessLiving Achieve Client App, you can sign up there. Otherwise, text Amanda Jagniecki at 231-450-3836 to be added to the attendance.
Each 30 minute block will include two to three types of yoga and/or fitness. Even if you prefer to skip the class previews, make sure to still stop in and celebrate with the team.
Gaby Peterson, owner and operator of EnerG Fitness bought her second location fitness studio in Pentwater in May of 2021. Between the two studios, Pentwater and New Era, EnerG Fitness offers over 10 different types of group fitness and yoga classes. Visit the Facebook page for more information or search www.wellnessliving/energ.