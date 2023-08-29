Visitors and locals alike can take a trip back in time this Sunday with the 36th annual Hart Heritage Days in downtown Hart.
The celebration will take place in the Hart Historic District at 570 E. Lincoln St. It will begin with a church service in the Sackrider Church at 11 a.m. featuring Pastor Tom Schmidt, Denise Schmidt and Dawn Ross playing the piano. A pork/chicken dinner from 11:45 a.m. until gone. The menu includes chicken and pork, baked potato, sweet corn, slaw, veggies, roll, dessert and a roll.
Organizers noted that it was with sadness they announced that this will be the last Heritage Day. In its brochure it wrote,
“We’ve had a great run putting on this well attended event for our community. Increasingly, it is more difficult to find volunteers.”