The final New Era Farmers Market will celebrate the end of summer Tuesday, Sept. 12.
New vendors this market will be Garden City Garlic, Weesie Brothers with their delicious corn and beautiful perrenials and the Oceana Care Facility selling cookbooks.
Heads up seniors, Agewell Services from Muskegon will be back issuing senior market fresh coupon books. The KPOP Kids Club will meet from 4-5 p.m. with story time by Barbara Sims from Storybook Village in Pentwater. Then the children will decorate mini pumpkins to take home and be given a word Scramble.
A drawing will take place at 5 p.m. on the stage for a Family Farm Tour for up to four people at Country Diary. He will begin to mesmerize us immediately following the drawing… Dixon plays a five string violin like nothing you have ever heard before.
Markets are from 4-7 p.m. MSU Extension Michigan Fresh cooking show will feature a Waldorf Salad recipe. Organizers even offer up dinner selections to enjoy; Country Dairy will serve old fashioned (made from scratch) Sloppy Joes with choice of sides, cookies, chocolate milk, pop and water and snacks. Deb’s Cafe will serve lasagna and garlic toast, and The Artisan will serve nachos, wraps, burritos and cucumber lime water.
You can find the market on the grounds of the New Era Christian Reformed Church at 1820 Ray Ave, in New Era. Look for the mascot Raye the scarecrow on the corner of Oceana Drive and Ray Avenue with a sign directing you to the market.