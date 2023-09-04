Men are in for an epic day Saturday, Sept. 30 at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
This is The Ladder’s third Hero event, titled “Fish On!” It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The day will begin with donuts and end with a man-sized barbecue rib and chicken dinner. All activities and competitions will be fun for both seasoned fishermen and guys that have never fished before. You’ll leave with a full stomach, tons of loot and prizes. If you like to laugh, compete and eat, then you need to attend.
The cost for “Fish On!” is only $5. Bring your son(s) 12 years or older at no extra cost. This event is limited to 60 men, so register today at: www.theladdercommunitycenter.com/hero, or visit The Ladder at 67 N. State St. in Shelby.