Food truck in Walkerville Friday Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago The United Way of the Lakeshore Feeding America food truck will be at the Walkerville Schools parking lot Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m. Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Food Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Sold out Electric Forest expects over 50,000 people next weekend Going green; This year’s National Asparagus Festival Banquet and Pageant featured emerald gowns, sparkling crowns, nary a frown Police, emergency activity Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView