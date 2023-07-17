The Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ is offering its 10th Free Fifth Saturday Community Breakfast July 29.
It will be served from 8-10 a.m. by church members and friends who are committed to serving good food and offer a warm welcome. There have now been over 720 meals served and the goal is still 1,100 by the end of the year.
There are just two more Free Fifth Saturday Breakfasts to reach that goal, July 29 and Sept. 30. The December Breakfast has been canceled because of the holidays.
July’s menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits and gravy, tortillas, chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers, shredded cheese, different salsas, fresh fruit salad, cold cereal, pastries, hot and cold drinks. The breakfast will be served in the fellowship hall at 51 E. Third St., Shelby. The purpose is to share blessings and show community appreciation. Everyone is welcome. For further information contact the church at 231-861-4404.