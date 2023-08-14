Free ORV Weekend is coming up Aug. 19-20! Residents and out-of-state visitors legally can ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails and routes, as well as the state’s six scramble areas on two back-to-back days without an ORV license or trail permit. The Recreation Passport requirement and all other ORV rules and laws still apply.
The Recreation Passport requirement still applies in locations where it’s required, including when motor vehicles are used to trailer ORVs into state parks and to state-designated trailheads and for ORVs operating at Silver Lake ORV Area.
Another perk — the regular entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park in Oakland County will be waived for this special weekend.
For Aaron Brown and his family, hopping in their off-road vehicles and cruising the dunes at Silver Lake State Park or heading into the woods on a state-designated ORV trail are can’t-miss traditions they enjoy year-round.
“It’s a way for our family to unplug,” said Brown, 45, who lives in Reese, Mich. “It’s just a way of enjoying the different seasons and being outside. There’s the adventure of it, the thrill-seeking, and it’s also relaxing.”
Come summer, the family looks forward to visiting the ORV area at Silver Lake.
“It’s such a different and unique area – it seems like it’s a world away,” he said, adding he began visiting the park when he was about 10. “You have beautiful Lake Michigan right there, you’re on these huge sand dunes that are ever-changing – it’s just a gorgeous place. You can’t believe it is in your own backyard, just a couple hours away. It’s thrilling to ride up and down the steep hills, in such a wide, open space.”
Brown’s son Evan is an ORV enthusiast, too, and the 15-year-old learned early on the importance of riding safely. “He grew up going through the ORV safety program,” said Brown, a paramedic who has witnessed ORV crashes over the years. “It’s a risky sport, but the one thing you can control is your behavior. You can have fun and still ride safety – there’s a way to do both.”
If you’re planning an end-of-summer adventure with family and friends, on the dunes at Silver Lake or on another part of Michigan’s 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle routes, remember your safety gear, ride at a safe speed and know the conditions of the trail you’re riding.