Is your pet photogenic? Do you think your dog, cat, parakeet or pet rabbit has the right stuff to win a photo contest?
The Friends of the Shelby Area District Library are currently accepting 4-by-6 photos of pets for their Pet Photo Contest. Voting for the top pet photo will take place at the Shelby Library until Oct. 18 with patrons placing coins in jars for their favorite photos.
Three prizes will be awarded in October, including a gift certificate from Tri-County Feed in New Era, PetSmart or a pet themed tote bag full of goodies. Registration forms with a photo are due Sept. 15 and available at the Shelby Library circulation desk.
Only 30 entries accepted so enter soon. One photo per family allowed. Additional information about this contest is included on the registration form.