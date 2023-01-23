The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will present the Frisson Winds Friday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Public Schools auditorium.
From New York City, Frisson features the best and brightest of classical music’s rising stars. Frisson showcases a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks, and the group expands and contracts into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets, and a small chamber orchestra. The ensemble performs in over 25 cities annually, including appearances in such diverse venues as the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City, for the Da Camera Society in Los Angeles and at the Bermuda Festival.
The Frisson Winds are led by oboist Tom Gallant. Considered by many to be the most difficult of all the musical instruments, the oboe is often called the “ill wind that no one blows good.” Tom is a first prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild International New York Competition, and one of very few musicians ever to win this competition as an oboe soloist. His solo and chamber music performances have taken him to David Geffen Hall, Weill Recital Hall and the Frick Collection in New York City, to Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Chicago, to the Spoleto Festival in Italy, and to the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center. He has appeared as guest soloist with the Kronos Quartet at the Ravinia Festival and has collaborated with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal, with Cuarteto Casals from Spain, the Calder, Tesla and Lark Quartets, Cuarteto Latinoamericano from Mexico and with the Adaskin String Trio.
Five other outstanding artists will join Gallant in Hart. With unparalleled technical, musical and communication skills, pianist Marika Bournaki is at once, a world class performer and the freshest face on the classical music scene. A versatile solo and chamber musician, flutist Anna Urrey performs frequently at venues such as Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall, Le Poisson Rouge and National Sawdust, and engages in a variety of creative projects.
Admired for his “marvelous ringing tone” Bixby Kennedy is one of the most versatile clarinetists of his generation. He has performed concerti with orchestras, including the Minnesota Orchestra, Houston Symphony, and New Haven Symphony Orchestra. As a chamber musician, Bixby has performed throughout the US and Europe in venues, including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, The Kennedy Center, Marlboro Music Festival.
Noted for his “bubbling, charming” playing, Remy Taghavi is a highly sought-after bassoonist and educator based in the Northeast and has performed, toured and recorded with numerous groups across North America, South America, and Asia. Rémy has had the position of principal bassoon with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra since 2018 and has been a guest artist with the American Youth, Cape and Princeton Symphonies.
Wilden Dannenburg is a multifaceted musician committed to engaging listeners in a range of musical styles and experiences. With a firm foundation in the repertoire of early to contemporary works, Wilden has been featured as a soloist in such works as Mozart’s Third Horn Concerto, Bach’s B Minor Mass and Schumann’s Konzertstücke for Four Horns and Orchestra.
For further information on this concert or remaining concerts in the 2022-2023 season, visit the series website hartseries.org or contact series artistic Director Tom Kirk, at tomkirk@hartseries.org.