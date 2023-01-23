HART — The Frozen Tin Man golf outing is just a little more than a week away and organizers, Paul and Jami Cutter, are excited to be able to bring this new activity to the area.
The event will be hosted Feb. 4 at the City of Hart’s irrigation property at 1774 W. Polk Rd. across from the electrical substation…and organizers hope for snow.
“Years ago Stan Rickard and I wanted to have a frozen golf outing on Hart Lake during Winterfest. But the ice was never thick enough, or we didn’t even have ice so we were never able to do it,” Paul Cutter said.
The 9-hole course will be played using brightly-colored tennis balls instead of golf balls. Teams are welcome to bring their golf carts or ORVs to get around on the course.
“We will have four Par 3s; three Par 4s and two Par 5s. Depending on the number of teams that register, completing the course should only take a couple of hours.
“I have a friend in Lansing who does one of these every year and says he gets more people in the winter than at his summer events. It’s a chance to get out of the house and enjoy winter,” said Cutter.
The cost is $35 per person for teams of four people. Each registered entrant will receive a tube of colored tennis balls, gift bag and free lunch. Teams are encouraged to register online at www.takemetohart.org. Registration the day of the event will begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to join the fun as well.
“We will have a tent, bonfire, music and food along with awards afterward. We’ve got a lot of great prizes and if our raffle license comes through we’ll be selling tickets for some really nice large ticket items,” Cutter said. “We’ve also had some great sponsors step up to help sponsor the event. More would always be welcome. Registration and sponsorship forms are on the website or at the city hall.”
All funds raised will go toward the H-Art Project which has been working to fund a metal sculpture of the Wizard of Oz’ Tin Man. The H-Art Project initiative, formed in early 2021, has been applying for grants and accepting donations since that time to help “Tin Man find his heart in downtown Hart.” Bill Secunda, a six-time Artprize artist, is creating the one-of-a-kind sculpture exclusively to the committee’s specifications. The idea came about when several Hart residents saw a similar sculpture at ArtPrize 2020.
“We are nearly there and can hardly believe that it looks like we’ll have him in place later this year,” said Hart Community and Economic Development Director Nichole Kleiner.
All information is available at the takemetohart.org website. Those with further questions may contact Kleiner at 231-923-0920 or Cutter at 231-638-1963.