It’s time once again to “get your shamrock on” at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration hosted by the Oceana Center Grange, Friday, March 17.
The parade which will include live animals, dignitaries and floats will begin at 6 p.m. Parade participants will gather at 116th and York in Hart and will travel West on York Road to the Oceana Center Grange with police escort.
Following the parade the festivities will continue at the Grange building, where there will be a silent auction, a light supper available for purchase and entertainment for all to enjoy. The parade will take place rain or shine; in the snow or the mud. Those who do not wish to battle the elements are welcome to wait at the grange. Those with questions or wishing to donate to the Silent Auction are asked to contact Gordon Merten at 231-873-4459.