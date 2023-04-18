The annual Hart Hills bicycle gravel race is scheduled for this Saturday April 22.
With segments like Hart Breaker Hill, Stan’s Stomping Grounds and Remember Kelly, this is a race you don’t want to miss.
Hart Hills starts and finishes in downtown HartI. Organizers plan to offer both a short course (25 miles), mid course (35 miles) and long course (55 miles) in addition to kids/beginner distances, 5 and 10 miles.
Hart Hills is part of the Michigan Gravel Race Series. The 25 mile is part of the MGRS Short Series. The 55 mile course is part of the MGRS Long Series.
The race will be chip timed by Epic Race Timing. Cool brews and hot pizza will be available at the finish line. Overall and age group winners will be recognized with a unique medal.
Packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. just outside of Hart Pizza
5 and 10 mile waves start at 8 a.m. outside of town
Packet pickup closes at 9:45 a.m.
55 mile wave starts at 10 a.m.
35 mile wave starts at 10:02 a.m.
25 mile wave starts at 10:04 a.m.
Female/Male Categories
-Elite
-Age Groups
-17 under, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-plus
-Fatbike (top 3 male/female)
-Tandem (top 3)
-Single Speed (top 3)
The Top 3 overall Elite 50 milers get cash — $150, $100, and $50, M & F no medal
-Age Group 55 and 25 milers top 3 overall will be recognized, but don’t get cash.
-Top 3 in each category/age group to receive a Hart Hills medal except elite