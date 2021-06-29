Join the Hart community for its annual fireworks display July 2 at dusk. It is West Michigan sponsored by the City of Hart and the Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team.
Streets will close at 5 p.m. providing plenty of room for seating and activities. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy kids’ activities, including an inflatable obstacle course, four square, gaga pit, live music by Rocket Fuel Haulers, vendors, downtown dining and fun.
A photographic traveling memorial exhibit to honor military heroes who have fallen from The War on Terror from Sept. 11, 2001 to the present will be on display at the Oceana County Fairgrounds. July 2-11, free
From “Sweet Caroline”, to “Sweet Child Of Mine”, Rocket Fuel Haulers will perform rock, classic rock, dance and country favorites live in the parking lot across from Hart Commons (corner State/Main) to kick off the Independence Day celebration in downtown Hart from 7-10:30 p.m., free
Grace Adventures will host a variety of kids activities on State Street near Hart Commons July 2 from 6-9 p.m., free.