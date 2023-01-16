The annual Hart Winterfest returns for another year filled with events. Take a stroll through downtown Hart and join in on returning and new events happening Feb. 3-4.
Organizers are starting the weekend with a broomball tournament Friday at 6:30 p.m. Get out your broom and helmet and join as an individual or team. Registration available at www.takemetohart.org.
Saturday’s events include a returning soup walk featuring Hart Pizza, LaFiesta, Stella’s Coffee House, Kristi’s Pour House, Open Hearth, Big Hart Brewing Company, Lakeside Family Club & Fitness, and the Bakery on the Corner.
Taste and vote on your favorite soup. Punch cards will be sold for $5 starting at 11 a.m. at Morningside Pallet Merchandise, 28. S State St. Limited to the first 175 tickets.
Need a little dessert after the soup walk? Stop by the Hart City Hall Community Center for a cookie sale. Sale will be happening from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and is benefiting the Hart Area Public Library.
Grab your fishing poles and warm layers, the annual Farm Bureau Ice Fishing Tournament is back. Registration available at Kaleb Klotz agency, or by e-mailing or calling Jen at jmarfio@ctyfb.com 231-796-1119.
Help support the Hart Project and its efforts to bring a one of a kind 24-foot Tin Man to downtown Hart and check out Winter Golf Outing. Whether you want to donate, sponsor or participate your efforts help achieve bringing more art to Hart. Cost per person is $35 and includes nine holes of golf, three tennis balls for play and a lunch.
Call 231-923-0920 or go to www.takemetohart or registe. Day of registration starts at noon.
The Vintage Snowmobile and Swap meet will take place at the Oceana Fairgrounds again this year and is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come look and ahh at all the vintage snowmobiles and vote on your favorite. Open to buy, sell and trade.
For more information regarding any of the Winterfest events, contact Erin Stotler at events@cityofhart.org