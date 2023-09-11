The public is invited to come celebrate Hispanic Heritage this Saturday in downtown Hart.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hart Commons and feature local band Los Hombres de Negro. From 5:30-7 p.m. there will be an agency fair which includes District Health Department No. 10 (blood pressure and glucose screening), the Oceana Hispanic Center, West Shore Community College, Love Inc. — Zulema Perez, Telamon Headstart Hart and New Era, Oceana County Council on Aging — Gwen Adams, Mid Michigan Community Action Center — Daizy Rodriguez, Legal Aid of West Michigan — Steve Grumm, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, West Shore Health and Human Services, West Shore Educational Service District — Eva Berumen-Reyna and Farmers Insurance — Allanger Salgado.
Food will be provided by the food truck The Taco Stand, La Probadita, Dairy Delight, Hart Pizza and Kristi’s Pour House.
Door prizes will be given out throughout the evening. The event will conclude with a fireworks show scheduled between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.