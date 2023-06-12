Historic district opens June 15 Jun 12, 2023 Jun 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago The Hart Historic District will be open June 15 through Sept. 15 (Tuesdays through Fridays) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for in person tours.People can also call 1-231-741-4134 from anywhere and receive a tour on their cell phones. Tags Public Administration Telephony Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Going green; This year’s National Asparagus Festival Banquet and Pageant featured emerald gowns, sparkling crowns, nary a frown Wenks open The Farmhouse near Stony Lake National Asparagus Festival's Mrs. Asparagus and Queens through the years Water boil advisory lifted in most of Village of Shelby Court sentencings Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView