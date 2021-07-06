The Ladder Community Center celebrates its fifth anniversary with an appreciation picnic and concert in Shelby’s Memorial Park Saturday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m.
People are invited to bring the whole family for hot dogs, hymns and patriotic songs. John and Kate Denner, along with their three children, travel all over the United States sharing their original music and classic gospel music. Their musical talent, love of the Gospel and vibrant ministry are second to none.
The concert will be in Shelby’s Memorial Park (at the corner of Maple and Third streets). Please bring your own lawn chair. In case of rain, the concert will be inside The Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby. In lieu of a set fee, a “love offering” will be collected for those wishing to donate because, as John says, “finances should never stand in the way.”
This concert is part of The Ladder’s Celebrate Worship Gathering, which takes place four Saturdays each month at The Ladder at 6:30 p.m. Please visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.