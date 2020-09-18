The 2020 Jeep Invasion at the Golden Sands Golf Course and Bucket Bar at Silver Lake has been postponed indefinitely.
According to the Jeep Invasion website, organizers had hope to continue the event, but decided not to.
“For what would have been five years the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion has been a gathering point for enthusiasts to enjoy the beauty of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes region while creating camaraderie and memories for people young and old,” the website announcement read. “As you know, the current pandemic interrupted our plans earlier this spring. It was our hope that we could host all of the festivities that brought us together, such as the parade, manufacturers midway, group photo and other activities.
“We have tried to hold out as long as we can in hopes that conditions would improve, however, the current situation will not allow us to provide the event in a way we feel is fair to participants. Therefore, the Jeep Invasion is postponed until further notice.”
Refunds will be automatically processed within 30 days. Registered participants will receive an e-mail from the box office with further details.
Organizers noted that the Silver Lake Sand Dunes are still open with many trails to explore. They encouraged people having already made reservations to visit Silver Lake to enjoy the fall colors and support the local community.