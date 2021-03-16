Are you ready to take the next step? In these difficult days, are you watching for the direction and movement of God? The Ladder Community Center in Shelby is offering a 10-week study of the book “Watchman Prayer” by Dutch Sheets.
Sheets is an internationally recognized author, gifted teacher and conference speaker. He travels extensively, challenging believers for passionate prayer and societal reformation. Seeing America experience a sweeping revival and return to its Godly heritage is Dutch’s greatest passion. He is a messenger of hope for America, encouraging believers to contend for awakening. In this book, Sheets explains the watchman’s vital role in watching for the direction and movement of God; of praying for the church and exhorting her to fight; encouraging her with God’s direction; and standing against the world, the flesh and the schemes of the devil.
The 10-week book study will occur Thursdays beginning April 8 from 5-6 p.m. at the Ladder Community Center, 68 N. State St., Shelby. All are welcome. Purchase of a book is required. Please call 231-259-0211 to sign up by March 31.