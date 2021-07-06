Come join St. Joseph’s Weare for its traditional dinner of beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, baked beans, local asparagus, coleslaw and dessert at the 70th annual Ox Roast and Homecoming.
Dinners are $13 each and kids 8 & under — by donation. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine under the big top or take-out.
Also, cash raffle, jar raffle (lots of neat items to “win”), baked goods, white elephant sale, sweet cherries and church tours of beautiful St. Joseph built between 1909 and 1912.
St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, is at 2349 W. Jackson Rd., Hart
For more information call 231-873-5776 or visit the website: www.StJosephWeare.org