Get ready for five days of fun for children ages 5 to 12. Your child is invited to join this club for fun activities, Bible lessons, memory verses, great games and prizes. There is no charge for this event. The 5-Day Club meets for 90 minutes July 31-Aug. 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby.
The 5-Day Club is sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, a Bible-centered ministry serving in every region of the world. All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened to ensure your child’s protection. Parents are welcome to attend. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to event start time to complete the registration process. To see an actual 5-Day Club, visit 5dayclub.com.