Knights of Columbus will host a take-out corned beef and cabbage dinner Wednesday, March 17, from 4-7:30 p.m. at Saint Gregory’s Parish, 316 Peach St., Hart. Cost is a free-will donation. For more info, call Wally Carrier at 231-233-1560.
Knights offer corned beef dinner
