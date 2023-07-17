Three local artists, Karen Antrim of Hart, Frank Galante of Pentwater and Paula DeGregorio of Pentwater, will be presenting their current work at the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts in Frankfort from Aug. 4 through Sept. 8.
This exhibition will contain Antrim’s ceramic houses from around the world, animals and floral wall plaques; Galante’s pastel renderings of Western Michigan landscapes; and DeGregorio’s up close abstracted still lives.
The artists have been preparing for this exhibition since the fall of 2022 and are excited to share their works. The public is invited to the opening reception that will take place Aug. 4 from 5-7 p.m. Gallery hours are posted on the Oliver website oliverartcenterfrankfort.org.