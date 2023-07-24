MEARS — The Village of Mears will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society’s (OCHGS) Mears Museum Complex at 5809 W. Fox Rd. in Mears. This year’s celebration is in conjunction with the society’s annual “Pleasant Afternoon” celebration.
“Not only are we hoping many will come out to the festivities, but we hope to add a touch of fun and are asking attendees to dress in period costume for the day. Dress needn’t be limited to the 1800s, think 1950s, 60s, 70s or 80s, too,” said Sharon Hallack, current OCHGS board member.
A brief program will be outside at 1 p.m. (weather permitting) and include a welcome by Carla (Wiegand) Schmelik (Mears Centennial Princess), readings from Swift Lathers collections by his grandsons, an impersonation of Swift himself by former Hart High School drama club member and Northern Michigan University History major R.J. Coon, followed by a Sesquicentennial Parade through town. After the parade, visitors can enjoy music provided by Bud Olsen, reminiscing and visiting, as well as homemade desserts and ice cream provided by Sprinklez Ice Cream until 4 p.m.
All museum buildings will be open and visitors will have the chance to take in all the complex has to offer. Guide by Cell audio tours will be available to anyone with a cell phone. The system allows guests to dial a number and hear various narrations related to nearly 30 different exhibits and displays.
In the Transportation Museum, visitors will be able to view numerous antique autos, dune buggies and tractors of all makes and vintages. Count the number of state license plates on display or be awed by the huge county transportation mural painted by local artist Maria Vander Sluys. Visitors may want to consider going for a ride in one of the society’s antique vehicles that will be called into service that afternoon.
The museum complex includes several other buildings and artifact collections just waiting to be explored and enjoyed. Step back in time with a visit to the Swift Lathers home, the centerpiece of the grounds. In it, find many wonderful antiques, informational displays or talk to one of the Lathers family descendants. The newly added replica of Swifts’ Dune Forest Village is a “must see.”
The Robinson building, which was added to the complex following the Transportation Museum, houses a wonderful collection of early laundry equipment, area medical professional equipment and the former post office boxes from the New Era Post Office. Round out a tour by visiting the Swedish Covenant Church, Boynton Honeymoon Cottage and Ralph Fenton’s cabin, all moved on site over the years so their history and stories can be preserved and shared with the greater community.
The 150th Mears Sesquicentennial will be historic, yet modern day; memory-invoking and memory-making. Everyone is encouraged to bring someone along and enjoy the day.
For more information, please contact the Oceana County Historical Society at 231-873-2600 or info@oceanahistory.org.