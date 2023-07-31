New Era Farmers Market will feature emergency vehicles Aug. 8.
These are pop up markets and are from 4-7 p.m. At 4 p.m. the vendors will be set up and ready. The Kids Power of Produce Club kicks-off with a story read by Gwen Adams of Oceana County on Aging.
It is followed by a conversation with Trooper Todd Goodrich of Michigan State Police on identifying emergencies, how to call 9-1-1 and what information you need to have available for the call. There will be market bingo through the market, free tokens for produce and at 5 p.m drawings for 2 Double JJ gift packs.
MSU Extension’s Michigan Fresh cooking show will begin at 4 p.m. and feature Blueberry Smoothies.
Also the first 30 participants will receive a take home kit with vouchers for purchasing the main ingredients for free. The market offers Senior Power of Produce giving anyone 62 and over $4 in free tokens to purchase produce. Register at the Checkered Flag Booth. The market accepts SNAP and offer Double Up Food Bucks as well. You can also spend you Senior Market Fresh Coupons and WIC Project Fresh coupons at the market. The Smokin’ Dobroleles starts playing at 5 p.m.
The market is on the grounds of the New Era Christian Reformed Church at 1820 Ray Ave, in New Era. Look for the mascot Raye the scarcecrow on market day. She will be hanging out on the corner of Oceana Drive and Ray Avenue.
Visit the market’s Facebook page, like the market, see vendor listings and other posts. Organizers will feature posts about vendors with a short update of information on their families, how they got into growing or making what they sell.