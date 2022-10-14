The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature the theme “The New Era Sesquicentennial” Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.. Please note the change in time from evenings to daytime.
Did you ever live or work, attend school or church, or have a business in New Era? Please bring stories, photos, and other keepsakes to share.
Local historian Alan VanDuinen is the guest speaker. His book, “New Era Scrapbooking,” will be available for purchase at the event.
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder, where people gather and share memories, photos, and other memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no additional cost for registered adult members 18-plus. Please visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.
Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211.