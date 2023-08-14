The next New Era Farmers Market takes place Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A new vendor at the market is Pleasant Valley Farms and Vineyard from Hart. There will be wine tasting to let people try their wines.
The market continues its block party persona, and in addition to the usual market, there will be lawn games, juggling lessons and balloon art.
Markets are from 4-7 p.m. Kid’s club will meet from 4-5 p.m. with a story read by famed storyteller Katie O’Grady from Muskegon. In addition to the lawn games for the kids there will be a scavenger hunt through the market. At 5 p.m. there will be a drawing for a Sandcastles Children’s Museum day pass for up to six people. The museum is in Ludington. Also from 5 -7 p.m., the band Acoustic Oasis will make its debut in New Era.
MSU Extension Michigan Fresh cooking show will feature a classic salsa recipe. Organizers will even offer up dinner selections to enjoy. Country Dairy will be serving old fashioned (made from scratch) Sloppy Joes with choice of sides, cookies, chocolate milk, pop, water and snacks, Deb’s Cafe will serve chicken Alfredo and garlic toast, and The Artisan will serve nachos, wraps, burritos and cucumber lime water.
Visitors can find the market on the grounds of the New Era Christian Reformed Church at 1820 Ray Ave, in New Era. Look for the mascot, Raye, the scarecrow on the corner of Oceana Drive and Ray Avenue with a sign directing you to the market.