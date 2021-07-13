Night at the Lights is a free family friendly concert series on the grounds of the Little Point Sable Lighthouse. The concert series is every Wednesday evening through Aug. 4th. Music starts at 7 p.m.
On July 21, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers welcomes Mustard’s Retreat for its third concert.
Mustard’s Retreat has delighted audiences by telling stories for 40 years- Dave Tamulevich and Libby Glover are witty and insightful, fun and profound as well as accomplished songwriters and musicians., playing guitars, dulcimer, electric bass, mandolin, harmonica and pennywhistle. In addition to being raconteurs and story tellers, they will give you things to laugh about for days to come and remember for years.
Upcoming concerts include Olivia Manville July 28 and Ruthie and Frank Aug. 5.
Bring the family, blankets and chairs. The Little Sable Point Lighthouse tower will be open for climbing until 8 p.m. on the nights of the concerts. Standard admission applies.