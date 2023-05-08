The following are OCCOA events for May All activities are at the Oceana County Council on Aging at 4250 W. Tyler Rd., Hart unless stated otherwise. Please call 873-4461 to sign up or make meal reservations.
Breakfast is available Thursdays; 8:30-9 a.m. Cost: $3, reservations required.
Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program — During open enrollment; Tuesdays by appointment. Call Dorothy at 873-4461 ext. 108.
Tai Chi: Mondays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22; 10 a.m.
Gentle yoga: Tuesday, May 2, 9,16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.
Tech With Marlon: Tuesday, May 9 and 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free
Zumba Gold Friday, May 12 and 26; 9 a.m.
PALS quilt adventure: Friday, May 12; 9 a.m.
Art with Bradley Youngstrom: Monday, May 22; 10 a.m. Cost: $10, reservations required.
Coffee with a Curator from the Pentwater Historical Society: Tuesday, May 16; 10 a.m.
Ice Cream Social: Wednesday, May 17; 1:30 p.m.
John Ball Zoo Light Show: Thursday, May 18; 4:30 p.m.
Caregiver Support Group: Friday, May 19; 10 a.m.
Shopping Trip: Friday, May 19; 9 a.m.
Board meeting: Tuesday, May 23; 1:30 p.m. Oceana County Council on Aging.
Dinner & Movie: Tuesday, May 23; 3:30 p.m. Cost: $20, dinner on own. Movie TBD.
Happy Memorial Day: Center will be closed Monday, May 29.
Yard Games: Tuesday, May 30; 12-1 p.m.
Parmenter O’Toole office hours: Please call 873-4461 for a May appointment. Lauren Eisenbarth, an Elder Law paralegal for Attorney Anna Urick Duggins of Parmenter Law will offer half hour no-charge introductory meeting, 2-4 p.m. at Oceana County Council on Aging. Topics to discuss include Elder Law services such as estate Planning, Long Term Care Planning, Medicaid Planning, and VA aid & attendance.
Other Activities:
Farkle: Mondays at 10 a.m.
Mexican train: Mondays at 9-11 a.m.
Walk with friends: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1:30 p.m.
Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Fitness at Hesperia American Legion: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9-10 a.m.
Euchre: Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m.
Quilting: Wednesdays, 9-12 p.m.
Euchre: Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m.
Beltone Hearing Clinic: Fourth Wednesday of the month 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 231-843-3039 By Appt.
Bingo: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks: Thursdays 11 a.. to noon.
Bridge: Thursdays, 1-3 p.m.
Cribbage: Fridays, 9:30
Kaffeeklatsch: Daily, 10 a.m.
Cards & Games: Daily following lunch.