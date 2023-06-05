The following are OCCOA events for June All activities are at the Oceana County Council on Aging at 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart unless stated otherwise. Please call 873-4461 to sign up or make meal reservations.

Breakfast is available Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m. Cost: $3 Reservations required.

Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program — During Open Enrollment; Tuesdays by appointment. Call Dorothy at 873-4461 ext. 108.

Strength and Balance: Mondays, 12 and 26; 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 21 and 28; 10:30 a.m.

Pentwater Farmer’s Market: Monday, June 5 and 26; 9:00 a.m.

Gentle Yoga: Tuesday, June 6,13, 20, 23 and 27 10 a.m.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, June 8; 10 a.m.

Zumba Gold Friday, June 9 and 23; 9 a.m.

Art With Bradley Youngstrom: Monday, June 12 and 26; 10 a.m. Cost: $10, reservations required.

Massage By Appointment: Tuesday, June 13

Tech With Marlon: Tuesday, June 13 and 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free

Caregiver Support Group: Friday, June 16; 10 a.m.

Shopping Trip: Friday, June 16; 9 a.m.

Juneteenth: Center will be closed Monday, June 19

Father’s Day surprise: Tuesday, June 20; 12:30 p.m.

Mac Woods Dune Ride: Wednesday, June 21; 1:15 p.m.

Project fresh distribution: Thursday June 22; 10 a.m. to noon; Call 231-733-8641 to sign up

Punch on the Porch: Friday, June 23; 1 p.m.

Board Meeting: Tuesday, June 27; 1:30 p.m. Oceana County Council on Aging.

Dinner & Movie: Tuesday, June 27; 3:30 p.m. Cost: $20, dinner on own. Movie TBD.

White Pine Village and lunch: Friday, June 30; 10 a.m.

Parmenter O’Toole Office Hours: Please call 873-4461 for an appointment. Lauren Eisenbarth, an Elder Law Paralegal for Attorney Anna Urick Duggins, of Parmenter Law, will offer half hour no-charge introductory meeting, from 2-4 p.m. at Oceana County Council on Aging. Topics to discuss include Elder Law services such as Estate Planning, Long Term Care Planning, Medicaid Planning, and VA Aid & Attendance.

Other Activities:

Farkle: Mondays at 10 a.m.

Mexican Train: Mondays at 9-11 a.m.

Walk With Friends: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1:30 p.m.

Mah Jongg: Tuesdays at 9-11 a.m., Tuesdays at 1-3 p.m.

Fitness at Hesperia American Legion: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9-10 a.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays at 10-11:30 a.m.

Quilting: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Euchre: Wednesdays at 1-3 p.m.

Beltone Hearing Clinic: Fourth Wednesday of the month 10 a.m. to 2a.m. Call 231-843-3039 By appointment.

Bingo: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Blood Pressure Checks: Thursdays 11 a.m. to noon.

Bridge: Thursdays at 1-3 p.m.

Cribbage: Fridays at 9:30 a.m.

Kaffeeklatsch: Daily @ 10 a.m.

Cards & Games: Daily following lunch

Tags