The following are OCCOA events for June All activities are at the Oceana County Council on Aging at 4250 W. Tyler Road, Hart unless stated otherwise. Please call 873-4461 to sign up or make meal reservations.
Breakfast is available Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m. Cost: $3 Reservations required.
Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program — During Open Enrollment; Tuesdays by appointment. Call Dorothy at 873-4461 ext. 108.
Strength and Balance: Mondays, 12 and 26; 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 21 and 28; 10:30 a.m.
Pentwater Farmer’s Market: Monday, June 5 and 26; 9:00 a.m.
Gentle Yoga: Tuesday, June 6,13, 20, 23 and 27 10 a.m.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, June 8; 10 a.m.
Zumba Gold Friday, June 9 and 23; 9 a.m.
Art With Bradley Youngstrom: Monday, June 12 and 26; 10 a.m. Cost: $10, reservations required.
Massage By Appointment: Tuesday, June 13
Tech With Marlon: Tuesday, June 13 and 27; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free
Caregiver Support Group: Friday, June 16; 10 a.m.
Shopping Trip: Friday, June 16; 9 a.m.
Juneteenth: Center will be closed Monday, June 19
Father’s Day surprise: Tuesday, June 20; 12:30 p.m.
Mac Woods Dune Ride: Wednesday, June 21; 1:15 p.m.
Project fresh distribution: Thursday June 22; 10 a.m. to noon; Call 231-733-8641 to sign up
Punch on the Porch: Friday, June 23; 1 p.m.
Board Meeting: Tuesday, June 27; 1:30 p.m. Oceana County Council on Aging.
Dinner & Movie: Tuesday, June 27; 3:30 p.m. Cost: $20, dinner on own. Movie TBD.
White Pine Village and lunch: Friday, June 30; 10 a.m.
Parmenter O’Toole Office Hours: Please call 873-4461 for an appointment. Lauren Eisenbarth, an Elder Law Paralegal for Attorney Anna Urick Duggins, of Parmenter Law, will offer half hour no-charge introductory meeting, from 2-4 p.m. at Oceana County Council on Aging. Topics to discuss include Elder Law services such as Estate Planning, Long Term Care Planning, Medicaid Planning, and VA Aid & Attendance.
Other Activities:
Farkle: Mondays at 10 a.m.
Mexican Train: Mondays at 9-11 a.m.
Walk With Friends: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1:30 p.m.
Mah Jongg: Tuesdays at 9-11 a.m., Tuesdays at 1-3 p.m.
Fitness at Hesperia American Legion: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9-10 a.m.
Euchre: Wednesdays at 10-11:30 a.m.
Quilting: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Euchre: Wednesdays at 1-3 p.m.
Beltone Hearing Clinic: Fourth Wednesday of the month 10 a.m. to 2a.m. Call 231-843-3039 By appointment.
Bingo: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks: Thursdays 11 a.m. to noon.
Bridge: Thursdays at 1-3 p.m.
Cribbage: Fridays at 9:30 a.m.
Kaffeeklatsch: Daily @ 10 a.m.
Cards & Games: Daily following lunch