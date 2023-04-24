HART — Oceana Christian School (OCS), will host its first-ever live auction fundraiser, Thursday, May 4, from 7-8 p.m. The school is at 3258 N. 72nd Ave. in Hart.
The auction, open to the public, will take place in the auditorium immediately following the school’s annual “spring student showcase” open house beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s showcase, titled “I Spy,” will provide OCS families and friends a chance to view some of the many projects students have completed throughout the year. All funds raised will be used to purchase Chromebooks and tablets for students.
Some of the many items attendees will have the opportunity to bid on include a dune-ready off-road rental package, guided fly fishing, youth hunt adventures, local golf passes, Hegg’s Gallery gift certificate, hockey passes, AFC memberships, camping supplies, pet care basket, car care package, family get-away and much more.
“We hope to raise $16,000 with which we plan to purchase 50 Chromebooks for all second through sixth grade students and 30 tablets for all kindergarten and first grade students,” said school Administrator Jacinda Bitely. “This would allow each child to have access to a device for virtual experiences in science and social studies, learning games, and the opportunity to expand and individualize lessons.
Technology is entwined in almost every part of our lives, and while it can be used in ways that are detrimental, it can just as easily be used in ways that are positive,” continued Bitely. “With funds raised from this auction, we will get more tools in the classroom to enhance our multi-sensory approach to education. We want to make education more flexible; make learning more exciting; and help prepare our students for the digital future.
Having these devices will help teachers reinforce and expand the content in a variety of ways. In classrooms full of children, who have different learning styles, technology will also allow us to differentiate instruction.”
For 37 years, Oceana Christian School has been a ministry of the First Baptist Church of Hart providing an affordable, quality education for thousands of area students. Current school enrollment is 113 students. Those wishing to make a financial or auction item donation, should contact Bitely at 231-873-2514. More information can be found at www.oceanachristianschool.com