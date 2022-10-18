The Oceana County Farm Bureau will host a Halloween Tractors & Treats event Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Oceana County Fairgrounds. Area youth are encouraged to dress in costume and come join the fun collecting an assortment of candy and check out the farm equipment on display. Oceana County Farm Bureau members will plan to have lots of candy! Youth dressed in costume can enter their name in a drawing for a local prize.
Oceana County Farm Bureau Hosting Halloween Tractors & Treats Oct. 30
John Cavanagh
