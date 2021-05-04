HART — The community is invited to attend an Oceana County Council on Aging Quilt Show Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the center at 4250 W. Tyler Rd. Hart. “
We hope this can be the first of other quilt shows in the future,” said program Assistant Mary Fuce. “We host quilt shop hops once a month, and there is a regular group of ladies that meets on Wednesday mornings to work on quilts. We have machines here at the center for people to use. We thought it might be fun to host a quilt show.”
On display Saturday will be over 25 quilts of varying sizes and types, made by people from all over the area. There will also be some quilts for sale.
“The center is once again offering in-person events and is adding more all the time. We are planning to be back open for lunch June 1. Activity calendars along with monthly lunch menus will be available Saturday. We hope many will be able to stop in Saturday to check out the quilts on display, visit with friends and see the new center if they haven’t had a chance to see it yet,” said Fuce.
Activity calendars and monthly lunch menus are also available on the center’s website www.oceanacoa.com or by calling 231-873-4461.